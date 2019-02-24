The Bible as a”Book of Spies”?

‘The Jews are Born Spies’

President Richard Nixon

By Staś

The Jews know how to spy. Gentiles do not.

In a recent massive study on espionage entitled ‘The Secret World: A History of Intelligence’ author Christopher Andrew sites a C.I.A. declassified study called ‘A Bible Lesson on Spying’, by John M. Cardwell. It is packed full of stories of how ‘Gods chosen people’ utilized spies and espionage to win.

Cadwell writes:

“Judas could be described as having been a secret agent for the Sanhedrin because of his role in the betrayal of Jesus.”

In ‘Secret World: A History of Intelligence’, author Christopher Andrew writes:

“The Christian Old Testament (the Jewish Tanakh) contains more references to spies than any history of Britain or of most other countries.”

Andrew sites:

‘During the extraordinary flowering of Greek thought and culture in Athens’ fifth-century BC golden age, no one showed a grasp of strategic military intelligence which compared with that of the Jewish priests who, probably during the previous two centuries, had written the biblical accounts of espionage in Canaan by the spies of Moses and Joshua. The Greek gods, unlike the God of the Jews, had no interest in promoting human intelligence operations at critical moments, but were thought to be willing to help those who worshipped them against their enemies.’

‘Greeks believed that, through the medium of seers (manteis) and oracles, the gods could provide them with far better intelligence on their enemies than any human agency. No Greek general had an intelligence officer. By contrast, most, if not all, of the leading fifth-century Athenian generals (Tolmides, Cimon, Nicias, Alcibiades and possibly Pericles) had their own personal seers; there is some evidence that the state paid for them on campaign. The two greatest historians of classical Greece, Herodotus and Thucydides, had much to say about divination but very little about intelligence operations.’

In other words, Andrew is saying the Gentiles were messing around with omens and divination and the Jews spied in the real world?

Furthermore the author explains in great detail how the great Greek, followed by the Roman warriors were not much interested in intelligence. They more or less hit their opponents in the battlefield and picked up intelligence as they went along.

The case can be made that valor and brute strength out in the open is more valued by the Gentile. The strict code of honor as espoused in all of that classical poetry, including bravery, courage in battle, etc is of great importance in both the East and Western world.

Wikipedia defines courage in world culture:

‘Courage (also called bravery or valour) is the choice and willingness to confront agony, pain, danger, uncertainty, or intimidation. Physical courage is bravery in the face of physical pain, hardship, death or threat of death, while moral courage is the ability to act rightly in the face of popular opposition, shame, scandal, discouragement, or personal loss. The classical virtue of fortitude (andreia, fortitudo) is also translated “courage”, but includes the aspects of perseverance and patience.

In the Western tradition, notable thoughts on courage have come from philosophers such as Socrates, Plato, Aristotle, Aquinas, and Kierkegaard.

Much earlier, in the Hindu tradition, mythology has given many examples of bravery, valor and courage. Ramayana and Mahabharatha have in them many examples of both physical and moral courage.

In the Eastern tradition, some thoughts on courage were offered by the Tao Te Ching. More recently, courage has been explored by the discipline of psychology.

Think of the Knight in shining armor or the Samurai code of conduct, known as Bushido. It’s all wiped out. All the best aspects of the East and West have been destroyed by (Jewish) social engineering and wars that the Gentiles got suckered into fighting against themselves!

What’s worse than that is that the Gentile/goy/cattle use all their courage and military skill to kill one another and are inspired to do so by the OT what they refer to as the Holy Bible.

In the end, war is about winning. This is an interesting point. What is a warrior? A warrior is a person who plays it straight and wins fair and gets the glory. Right?

Or is a warrior a winner? Throw sand in the guy’s face and kick him in the balls. Lie, deceive, and get others to fight your battles for you. Pit your enemies against one another. And if you lose, tell the media (which you own and control) to report that you won. You win by cheating, deception, and brutality.

The Gentiles can fight. They show valor, courage, and great skill in battle.

It is interesting to note that the mottos of the world’s two most powerful intelligence agencies are Biblical in origin.

The C.I.A. motto “And Ye Shall Know the Truth and the Truth Shall Make You Free,” are the words of Jesus Christ found in the book of John, chapter 8 verse 32 and Mossad’s motto ‘By way of deception thou shalt make war.’ however can be translated as having come from Proverbs 24:6– ‘For by wise guidance you can wage your war’.

Yes, the Torah inspires the Jews to spy. And the stupid gentiles can’t get enough of it.

God instructs Moses to send twelve spies to spy out the Promised Land which the Israelites believe was gifted to them.

Moses was a spy king and a master of magic tricks and the first spy case officer of Israel. His God Yahweh tells him to spy on another tribe so they could steal their land. Keep in mind every Bible believer from a poor person living in a trailer park up to highly paid sophisticated theologians explain away and excuse any and all wrong-doing by the god of the OT and by it’s people. They will say it is misunderstood or that somehow the eternal god of the universe who created all the laws of nature that do not change somehow ‘evolved’ or whatever excuse seems to suffice in a ‘believer’ remaining drunk on their chosen poison known as biblical glory.

“Send out for yourself men so that they may spy out the land of Canaan, which I am going to give to the sons of Israel; you shall send a man from each of their fathers’ tribes, every one a leader among them.”

Numbers 13:2

Keep in mind this is a god that is telling his people to spy. Spying is a very human, and a very flawed and malevolent kind of activity. “God” is also promising his chosen people that he is going to steal land for them and that those already on it are either going to have to leave or else be sllaughtered en masse.

The message is ‘take the land from the other dirty tribes.’ Please note that it’s not just that they spy on the other tribes (the suckers) they also smash them militarily. The key point being this activity is sanctioned by the OT Holy Bible (the good book) it is right and just because it is blessed by Yahweh himself.

So when Hollywood movie producers steal secrets, traffic in nukes that threaten all life on earth, when 9/11 happens and 3,00 Americans are incinerated and the only arrests that take place that day are 5 Dancing Israelis, when Jonathan Pollard steals over a million pages of highly-classified secret material and gives it to a nation that attacked the USS LIBERTY and murdered 3 dozen servicemen, it is of course because these criminals are protected by the media power, as well as the Jewish lobby and banking, but also by the skill of Mossad. The Mossad beat American Intelligence on 9/1, and they are very Biblical in plying their trade of spying and sabotage. Let’s face it–This kind of activity is all very much A-OK with many Bible-loving gentiles because we’re talking about protecting ‘God’s chosen people’ and all the wonderful stories and tall tales they left us in the bible. The mixing of deadly elements such as Mossad control of the media and money, coupled with the deep cultural and psychological influence that the Bible has on the Gentile population is a recipe for (our) disaster.

The bond between the world’s most powerful military power and Israel is aided greatly by usury and the Washington lobby groups but it is cushioned from nearly any blow by the hold that the Torah (OT Bible) has on the minds of Americans. The 400-year-old US-Israel love affair is rooted in the Torah.

Could it be that whoever wrote the spy stories of the Bible that include the Biblical figures of Moses and Joshua were giving a pep talk to the ‘children of god’ to spy and steal land and get rewarded?

It is no wonder Israel has the best spy service in the world. Their deity they worship and their book of laws tells them to spy and win and kill and seduce.

Queen Ester is not only beloved by the Jewish people but also her story is also beloved by the Gentiles.

To Gentiles who love the Bible Ester is a wonderful and her beauty is used for goodness.

But in reality Ester the ‘woman of faith’ used sex, lies, and betrayal to (as we are told) slaughter tens of thousands of people. Yet she is seen as a heroine by many goyim. She Inspired the violent festival of Purim.

What can I say it’s all very Biblical.

In real-world spycraft you send a woman in to seduce men, steal their secrets and then kill them. You get ‘Queen Esthered’. Recall what happened to Mordechai Vanunu who was seduced by Mossad agent ‘Cindy’. Recall President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky. Queen Ester is the original ‘Honeypot’, spy terminology for a seductress.

How is this story spiritual or uplifting for humanity? In fact the story of Ester is filled with seduction, murder and all-out massacre.

Ester manages to get King Haman to revoke a decree and save the Jews. In the spirit of revenge the Jews then kill 75,000 Persians and Esther calls for more.

Esther and Rahab are not viewed as the warrior whores for Israel but rather national heroes.

We not talking about a code of ethics here or courage in a positive sense. The Torah and Talmud create and cultivate fierce warriors who cheat and kill and spy and win.

Assassination is a key tool of espionage and war and espionage plays a big role in the Torah. Ehud is sent by god to stab an enemy King. Yet anothe Bible story replete with deception and assassination yet like all of them it is whitewashed by gullible Gentiles.

Israel is the only country that has an assassination list signed by the Prime Minister himself. In the modern era Israel has conducted by far the most targeted killings. See the Book Rise up and Kill where it is stated that Israel has been behind 2,700 state-sponsored killings.

So when you defend the Torah and you’re a Gentile, are you not calling for your own destruction?

The Gentiles will say they are under attack by various forms of Communism and atheism and immoral culture being rained down upon them. I maintain that any and all those systems whose social engineering systems were and are designed to tear down the Gentiles was inspired by the Torah and it’s ‘new and deadler’ re-write–the Talmud .

I think Jesus attempted to warn the Gentiles about much of this and was struck down for it. He did not die because some Roman became one of his followers bu rather because He ran afoul of the Jewish priestly class and the black magic they wielded over the minds of the people known as the Torah.

By their natures, Gentiles can’t spy and thus they have no counter intelligence. What we have left is the mini WASP rebellion in the form of Trump and the revenge of a former KGB officer.

Keep in mind both these men are capable of playing war games with the Jews. In this regard I am optimistic for the moment. They are at times working together and this is very formidable. Have the Gentiles learned to adapt?

The corrosive nature of present Western culture may be too strong, too far gone and spreading too fast. In this regard Putin, Trump or anyone else might not be able to do a thing to stop a new dark age.

Advertisements