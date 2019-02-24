Netanyahu’s response to accusation that he will help Trump build ‘Palestinian State’ after elections–‘Total nonsense with no connection to reality’

ed note–and anyone who thinks for a moment that the issue of Trump’s ‘peace plan’ that would in effect create a Palestinian state and which was the cause of the downfall of previous presidents does not factor into the present coup d’etat in progress in trying to drive him from the White House needs to just go back to doing whatever it was they were doing before the advent of cheap and readily-available internet where everyone overnight becomes a geo-political expert based upon the fact they belong to a few Facebook groups that champion the Palestinian cause.