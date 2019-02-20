Jews Must Unite against Trump’s peace plan

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

American Jewish and Zionist organizations should not be sitting quietly on their hands, “waiting to see” what exactly the Trump Mideast peace plan will say. All one needs is a little logic and common sense to understand that whatever the details are, the essence of Trump’s plan will pose a great danger to Israel. We need to speak out now and STOP the plan from being put forward at all, because once it is unveiled, there will be a steamroller of pressure that will make it impossible to stop.

ed note–as we like to say, BY ALL MEANS, all the experts out there who think they know a thing or two about how things work in the complex and oftentimes convoluted world of geo-politics where Jewish interests play a disproportionately toxic role, pay no mind whatsoever to not only the unprecedented screeching campaign against Trump taking place at present, but…

View original post 909 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s