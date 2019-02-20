Jews Must Unite against Trump’s peace plan

American Jewish and Zionist organizations should not be sitting quietly on their hands, “waiting to see” what exactly the Trump Mideast peace plan will say. All one needs is a little logic and common sense to understand that whatever the details are, the essence of Trump’s plan will pose a great danger to Israel. We need to speak out now and STOP the plan from being put forward at all, because once it is unveiled, there will be a steamroller of pressure that will make it impossible to stop.