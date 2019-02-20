‘Evidence in plain sight’ of Trump collusion with Russia, says pro-Israel Jewish congressman Schiff

ed note–those Trump supporters who go into default mode and assume that all the hullaballoo about Trump and Russia is just ‘liberal noise’ and Democratic diaper wetting need to consider the possibility that indeed there may be much, much more to all this ‘Russia’ business than simply theatrics.

Common sense mixed with credible intelligence indicates that it is somewhere between possible and probable that indeed Russian interests played a role in the social media war that helped get Trump elected and in doing so, overpowered what has been the most powerful, feared and undefeated power in the American electoral process for over half a century–AIPAC, and that it is this–fury mixed with fear, that not only did the Russians beat the Jews at their own game, but indeed, that they may do so again, and again and again and in the process, begin the de-judification process within the American political…