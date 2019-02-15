Trump is repeating the mistakes of his predecessors in pushing for a peace deal with the Palestinians

The Ugly Truth

ed note–besides the obvious, which is that the Jews want a ‘peace deal’ with the Ishmaelites and Amelekites in the same way that syphilis, gonorrhea and other STDs want to carry on an extended friendship with penicillin (yes, we have been using that one a lot lately, we kind of like the ring to it) is the veiled threat of what Trump can expect from Judea, Inc per the known facts of what happened to his predecessors who went down the same ‘peace deal’ road, to wit–

JFK–had his head blown off by Israel in Dallas, Tx

Nixon–Was consumed with Watergate and was forced to resign

Ford–Had his re-election chances destroyed by Jewish interests in America 

Carter–Had his re-election chances destroyed by Jewish interests in America

George H.W. Bush–escaped a planned assassination by Israel’s Mossad, but nevertheless, had his re-election chances destroyed by Jewish interests in America

Bill Clinton–was consumed with…

