Netanyahu forced to spend extra night in Warsaw after plane damaged

New aircraft being sent from Israel after pushback tractor crashes into plane, stranding Netanyahu and entourage in Poland

ed note–not mentioned in the story is the fact that while there, Netanyahu broke a recently-passed and very controversial law in Poland which forbids blaming, assigning or in any way intimating that Poland as a nation took part in the Hollerco$t, so who wants to bet that the ‘accident’ that grounded his plane was not an accident at all, but rather a very subtle warning to Nutty Netty that his visit to Warsaw could become much longer than he would like as a result of flouting Polish law when it comes to the great Judaic barbecue to which the entire world is forced to genuflect.

