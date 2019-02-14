The one thing Netanyahu said this week that may have just killed Trump’s Peace Plan

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

Netanyahu’s statement this week could be more significant for the future of Trump’s peace plan than anything other leaders in the Middle East have said about it so far. If, following the April 9 election Netanyahu does indeed form a coalition similar to the one he had over the past four years, there is absolutely zero chance of him making even the slightest concessions for peace, since he won’t have support for such concessions within his own government.

ed note–The readers of this website will recall in the immediate aftermath of all the turmoil that erupted following Lieberman’s VERY dramatic resignation as Defense Minister and the collapse of the Netanyahu government that we (alone, by the way) said that this was done deliberately to scuttle Trump’s ‘Ultimate Peace Deal’, in that it is impossible to negotiate and then ratify what is for all intents and purposes a peace treaty between…

View original post 1,678 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s