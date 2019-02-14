The one thing Netanyahu said this week that may have just killed Trump’s Peace Plan

Netanyahu’s statement this week could be more significant for the future of Trump’s peace plan than anything other leaders in the Middle East have said about it so far. If, following the April 9 election Netanyahu does indeed form a coalition similar to the one he had over the past four years, there is absolutely zero chance of him making even the slightest concessions for peace, since he won’t have support for such concessions within his own government.
ed note–The readers of this website will recall in the immediate aftermath of all the turmoil that erupted following Lieberman’s VERY dramatic resignation as Defense Minister and the collapse of the Netanyahu government that we (alone, by the way) said that this was done deliberately to scuttle Trump’s ‘Ultimate Peace Deal’, in that it is impossible to negotiate and then ratify what is for all intents and purposes a peace treaty between…
