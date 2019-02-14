Kushner: Both Israel and the Palestinians Will Have to Compromise in Upcoming Trump Peace Plan

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

Speaking at U.S.-orchestrated Mideast convention in Warsaw, the senior Trump aide says plan will be presented after Israeli election in April

ed note–before all the usual suspects react in their all-too-predictable fashion and seize immediately upon Pompeo’s statements concerning Iran, Lebanon and Yemen as ‘proof’ that Trump is owned by the Jews and wants to start WWIII for Israel’s benefit, aks the following RATIONAL questions–

Why then is Trump removing US Troops from Syria?

Why then is Trump removing US Troops from Afghanistan?

Why is he pushing so hard for this ‘peace deal’ when the Jews are 666% constitutionally opposed to it, so much so that since 1963, they pulled every lever within their grasp in seeing the presidencies of JFK, Nixon, Ford, Carter, and George H. W. Bush destroyed, and who are now in full-bore mode in trying to destroy Trump himself–for daring to go down that same ‘peace…

View original post 411 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s