Remembering Amalek

ed note–a few ‘protocols’ to keep mind here.
If the Jews suddenly en masse decided to move to the Arctic circle, and shortly after arriving, engaged in what has been their typical behavior of the previous thousands of years, and the Eskimos reacted in the same manner as all Gentile peoples have throughout history, they would become ‘anti-Shemites’ and ‘descendants of Amalek’. If the Jews suddenly en masse decided to move to Mars, and shortly after arriving, engaged in what has been their typical behavior of the previous thousands of years and the Martians there reacted in the same manner as all Gentile peoples have throughout history, they too would become ‘anti-Shemites’ and ‘descendants of Amalek’.
This is how they do it. They walk through life with one eye closed and with the other one firmly fixed and fixated on all those passages in the Torah where they describe themselves as…
