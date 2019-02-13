Remembering Amalek

If the Jews suddenly en masse decided to move to the Arctic circle, and shortly after arriving, engaged in what has been their typical behavior of the previous thousands of years, and the Eskimos reacted in the same manner as all Gentile peoples have throughout history, they would become ‘anti-Shemites’ and ‘descendants of Amalek’. If the Jews suddenly en masse decided to move to Mars, and shortly after arriving, engaged in what has been their typical behavior of the previous thousands of years and the Martians there reacted in the same manner as all Gentile peoples have throughout history, they too would become ‘anti-Shemites’ and ‘descendants of Amalek’.