Ireland Today E. Michael Jones

E. Michael Jones, Uncategorized 0 Minutes

Published on Feb 12, 2019 The Graham Hart Show With Brizer welcomes E. Michael Jones and John Waters to discuss the situation in Ireland. Dr. Jones is the editor of Culture Wars magazine. His books include: Ethnos Needs Logos: Why I Spent Three Days in Guadalajara Trying to Persuade David Duke to Become a Catholic: https://amzn.to/2E8wOlX The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit: And Its Impact on World History: https://amzn.to/2Ib49jU Beyond the Bomb: Werner Heisenberg and Jewish Science is available here: https://amzn.to/2MeWMq2

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s