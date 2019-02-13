Ireland Today E. Michael Jones

Published on Feb 12, 2019 The Graham Hart Show With Brizer welcomes E. Michael Jones and John Waters to discuss the situation in Ireland. Dr. Jones is the editor of Culture Wars magazine. His books include: Ethnos Needs Logos: Why I Spent Three Days in Guadalajara Trying to Persuade David Duke to Become a Catholic: https://amzn.to/2E8wOlX The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit: And Its Impact on World History: https://amzn.to/2Ib49jU Beyond the Bomb: Werner Heisenberg and Jewish Science is available here: https://amzn.to/2MeWMq2

