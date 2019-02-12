Source: Mideast peace plan to recognize Palestinian statehood, Israeli towns in West Bank

ed note–as we like to say here from time to time, BY ALL MEANS, all yuuz out there holding proud membership in the ‘Trump is owned by d’Jooz’ brigade, PAY NO MIND WHATSOEVER to glaringly important pieces such as this in gaining a better understanding as to why there is an obvious, over-the-top campaign on the part of Judea, Inc to burn down the Trump Administration, just as they did to his predecessors who dared tread down the same deadly ‘peace deal’ road before him.