Lieberman–‘If charged, Netanyahu’s chances of forming government are close to zero’

ed note–again, as we have covered here from the very beginning of all this Jrama involving the ‘snap’ elections in Israel, what it all revolves around is 3 words–

Without a functioning government in Israel, no ‘peace deal’ with the Palestinians can be negotiated or ratified and this is the reason for all the recent instability that began with Lieberman’s ‘resignation’ as Offense Minister and Netanyahu’s coalition falling apart. If Netanyahu wins the seat as PM and due to his ‘legal’ troubles does not garner the necessary votes to form a coalition government, then by design, no legal provision exists for moving forward with any ‘peace deal’ as Trump is proposing.