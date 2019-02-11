Lieberman–‘If charged, Netanyahu’s chances of forming government are close to zero’

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

ed note–again, as we have covered here from the very beginning of all this Jrama involving the ‘snap’ elections in Israel, what it all revolves around is 3 words–

ULTIMATE

PEACE

DEAL

Without a functioning government in Israel, no ‘peace deal’ with the Palestinians can be negotiated or ratified and this is the reason for all the recent instability that began with Lieberman’s ‘resignation’ as Offense Minister and Netanyahu’s coalition falling apart. If Netanyahu wins the seat as PM and due to his ‘legal’ troubles does not garner the necessary votes to form a coalition government, then by design, no legal provision exists for moving forward with any ‘peace deal’ as Trump is proposing.

View original post 750 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s