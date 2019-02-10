#Russia #China #NATO China teams up with Russia in Vostok 2018 military drills. NATO’s worst fear becomes realityThe Duran Published on Aug 26, 2018 The Duran – News in Review – Episode 91. The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and International Affairs and Security Analyst, from Moscow, Mark Sleboda break down the significance of having China take part in the Vostok 2018 drills, which will involve 3,200 Chinese military personnel, more than 900 pieces of weapons, and 30 helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.

China, Mark Sleboda, Putin, Russia, The Duran
