Jewish Americans reject Trump’s theatrics

The Ugly Truth

The US president’s reckless actions and policies in office speak volumes more than the 82 minutes of his State of the Union address

ed note–yet another ‘clue’ for all the experts and political investigators out there to consider the next time they get ‘the urge’ to burp out their typical ‘Trump is owned by d’Jooz’ nonsense, that possibly, just possibly, all the political turmoil being levied against DJT POTUS is not just ‘an act’ and a mirage as many of them maintain and that perhaps it is every bit as much ‘the real deal’ as November 22, 1963 and that the NeoCons really do hate him as much as their words and actions intimate.

Remember, if all of this noise weren’t taking place under the direction and dispensation of Netanyahu & co, those making this noise would receive their ‘cease and desist’ orders in clear and unambiguous language, and rest…

