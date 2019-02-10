Jewish Americans reject Trump’s theatrics

ed note–yet another ‘clue’ for all the experts and political investigators out there to consider the next time they get ‘the urge’ to burp out their typical ‘Trump is owned by d’Jooz’ nonsense, that possibly, just possibly, all the political turmoil being levied against DJT POTUS is not just ‘an act’ and a mirage as many of them maintain and that perhaps it is every bit as much ‘the real deal’ as November 22, 1963 and that the NeoCons really do hate him as much as their words and actions intimate.