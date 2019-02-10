In a strange twist, Putin meets with Turkish Foreign Minister and Turkey’s Intelligence Chief Published on Aug 28, 2018 The Duran – News in Review – Episode 93. The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterparts, days away from Assad’s liberation of Idlib, and amidst intelligence reports that claim the US, UK and France have planned out a false flag chemical weapons attack in Idlib, so as to provide the cover for another illegal bombing of Damascus

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

