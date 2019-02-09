US to remove all forces from Syria by April

The Ugly Truth

Officials tell the Wall Street Journal the US military is preparing to pull all American forces out of Syria by the end of April.



ed note–now let me guess…wait, wait, don’t tell me, lemme guess…this is ‘all an act’, right?

Of course, the little afore-performed drama is aimed at those ‘Trump is owned by d’Jooz’ types who are hell-bent upon remaining permanent guests on Gilligan’s Island and who simply for reasons rooted not only in their own sense of self-delusion, but as well, their pride, refuse to admit that maybe, just MAYBE, the ‘math’ they did in computing this numerical problem known as DJT POTUS is off by a few decimal points.