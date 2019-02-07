Trump Isn’t Fighting Anti-Semitism. He’s Fanning Its Flames

ed note–as we like to say often here, by all means, all those geniuses, experts, prophets, and seers holding proud membership in the ‘Trump is owned by d’Jooz’ brigade, pay absolutely no mind whatsoever to glaringly important articles such as this appearing in the most-read Jewish outlet in America in perhaps arriving at a more accurate understanding of the complex (and oftentimes convoluted) political game being played here.