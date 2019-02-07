Trump Isn’t Fighting Anti-Semitism. He’s Fanning Its Flames

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

Trump can’t be trusted by Jews, either in Israel or America

ed note–as we like to say often here, by all means, all those geniuses, experts, prophets, and seers holding proud membership in the ‘Trump is owned by d’Jooz’ brigade, pay absolutely no mind whatsoever to glaringly important articles such as this appearing in the most-read Jewish outlet in America in perhaps arriving at a more accurate understanding of the  complex (and oftentimes convoluted) political game being played here. 

View original post 670 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s