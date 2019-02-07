It will be a miracle if Trump’s peace plan sees the light of day

That it has been organized Jewish interests who have FROM THE VERY MOMENT TRUMP ANNOUNCED HIS CANDIDACY acted as a swarm of hornets in causing him as much political headache and heartache possible, to say nothing of their efforts in trying to secure the electoral victory of HRC, is as much a no-brainer as saying that water is wet or that fire is hot. The deliberate campaign of screeching, shrieking, sabotage and subterfuge that the entire world has witnessed over the last 2 years is–in a word–unprecedented, and not at all surprising when one considers just what it is that has got…