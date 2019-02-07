It will be a miracle if Trump’s peace plan sees the light of day

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

Rather than pushing for peace, Trump should reaffirm core Bush-Congress commitments to Israel and shelve his long-overdue ‘ultimate deal’ indefinitely – due to the changed circumstances that have demonstrably arisen since his well-intentioned thought bubble in November 2016.

ed note–Prima facie example as to ‘how they do it’.

That it has been organized Jewish interests who have FROM THE VERY MOMENT TRUMP ANNOUNCED HIS CANDIDACY acted as a swarm of hornets in causing him as much political headache and heartache possible, to say nothing of their efforts in trying to secure the electoral victory of HRC, is as much a no-brainer as saying that water is wet or that fire is hot. The deliberate campaign of screeching, shrieking, sabotage and subterfuge that the entire world has witnessed over the last 2 years is–in a word–unprecedented, and not at all surprising when one considers just what it is that has got…

View original post 807 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s