For us Jews, the Torah is an instruction manual for life

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

The Torah is not merely a book of law and history. It is also the chief repository of Jewish wisdom

ed note–once again, there it is, in plain language for all who are genuinely dedicated to both the truth and to solving this thing known as the ‘JQ’ to see and examine for themselves, and–more importantly–the spiritual source of the dark powers which ‘the Chosen’ utilize in warring against Gentile society that–if properly understood by the victims of this dark energy–would lead towards a rational, productive solution to an age-old problem that has now reduced the continuation of all human life on earth to a mere question mark.

View original post 438 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s