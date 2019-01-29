How They Do It–After years of study and discussion, incalculable human suffering, oppression, mass murder, oceans of innocent blood, and Genocidal wars against the Palestinians and others, Jewish Voice for Peace rejects Zionism

The Ugly Truth

ed note–Yes, we ‘tweaked’ the title a bit in order to bring into better focus some of what was obviously left out.

Let’s employ the equivalent here–someone who is not only staunchly pro-abortion, but indeed, is an abortionist who during his career performed this particular medical ‘art’ hundreds of thousands of times and who–as a trained and certified MD–knows better than anyone else just how human are these ‘non-humans’ who he kills for an agreed-upon fee.

Then, after decades of doing this, he has his own ‘coming to Jesus moment’ and in an abrupt volta-face, changes his mind and admits that indeed these younglings are human beings and that killing them is the equivalent of murder.