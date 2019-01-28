U.S. and Taliban Agree in Principle to Peace Framework and withdrawal of US Troops Staś Uncategorized January 28, 2019 0 Minutes The Ugly Truth ed note–kind of a strange thing to do on the part of an administration who some claim is a slave to Israel and who we are told wants to start WWIII. View original post 967 more words Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related Published by Staś Online researcher and columnist Staś. View all posts by Staś Published January 28, 2019