The failure of the Arab Spring

ed note–the readers of this website will recall the manner by which in its earliest infancy we tried sounding the alarm that the entire ‘Arab Spring’ business was a fraud that was indeed the product of CIA, Mossad, MI6 and a half dozen other intelligence agencies, and that the entire exercise was–borrowing and adapting from Clausewitz–‘war by other means’, whereby the emotions and disaffections on the part of those peoples living in the autocracies of the Middle East would serve as the primary fuel for regime change which its authors intended would make its way eventually to places such as Libya, Syria, Iran, Pakistan, etc.