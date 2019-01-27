The failure of the Arab Spring

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

ed note–the readers of this website will recall the manner by which in its earliest infancy we tried sounding the alarm that the entire ‘Arab Spring’ business was a fraud that was indeed the product of CIA, Mossad, MI6 and a half dozen other intelligence agencies, and that the entire exercise was–borrowing and adapting  from Clausewitz–‘war by other means’, whereby the emotions and disaffections on the part of those peoples living in the autocracies of the Middle East would serve as the primary fuel for regime change which its authors intended would make its way eventually to places such as Libya, Syria, Iran, Pakistan, etc.

For having the temerity to take this stand, we were charged with all the usual business–traitors to ‘duh mooooovmnt,’ secret ‘ZYnist agents,’ etc, etc, etc, for merely pointing out certain uncomfortable facts directly related to the case–in particular all those various CIA-associated groups such as…

View original post 1,095 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s