Did the Gentiles miss their chance?

Why do the Gentiles always lose to the Judaic power? Why do they, the gentiles, continue to be tricked into killing one another for the Jews?

One reason is much of the Gentile world is still quite devoted to the Jews book of laws the Bible. The Gentiles seem to be quite mystified by the stories Jewish people.

The Bible is the most influential book in the western world and in mother Russia.

The Old Testament (abbreviated OT) is the first part of Christian Bibles, based primarily upon the Hebrew Bible (or Tanakh), a collection of ancient religious writings by the Israelites believed by most Christians and religious Jews to be the sacred Word of God.

That is it end of story… The Gentiles support the plan of the OT one way or another.

One of the key factors in the Bible is it promises land to the chosen people.

The Promised Land was described in terms of the territory from the River of Egypt to the Euphrates river (Exodus 23:31).

The LORD (Yahweh) appeared to Abram and said, “To your offspring [or seed] I will give this land.”

Doesn’t this mean war is guaranteed?

The other main key point of the OT is it instructs its ‘chosen people’ to destroy all other tribes and make them their slaves.

In Deuteronomy, the ‘Lord’ commands extermination of all non-Israelites. One way or another it is a set of stories that tell tales of the chosen people killing everyone.

Great victories in battle and curses and in the case of Queen Ester seduction.

The Christian point of view on this story? They try to take the OT Bible story and make it into something nice and wonderful.

The Jews rejected the savior they rejected there on god when they rejected Christ. They wipe clean the violence of the god of this near eastern religion. One that instructed it’s people that the land is their’s and that they should kill and make slaves of everyone around them.

Is Christianity submissive to the OT? Is Christianity full of wishful thinking? If you accept Jesus now you’re a true chosen one?

If you belong to Christ, then you are Abraham’s seed? You’re now a real Jew? You know the Torah better than the Rabbi?

“The Church” I would argue it’s power has long been broken. First the fall of the Roman Empire. Then the so-called Great Schism and the Schism of 1054. The Church would become forever east and west. Then for hundreds of years in Europe, the gentiles fought and continue to fight over religion. via Wikipedia: “The European wars of religion were a series of religious wars waged in Europe in the 16th, 17th and early 18th century. The wars were fought after the Protestant Reformation’s beginning in 1517, which disrupted the religious and political order in the Catholic countries of Europe.” The gentiles hate one another over “the religion”.

The two most mighty nations military with the naval power have both been filled with religions dreams and fantasy (city on the hill British Israel etc.) have lashed out and shaped the world or much of it into a Judaic construct.

On the flip side the communist world I contend Marxism and socialism and now the social engineering, the neoconservatives, the neo-liberalism are all concepts created by people who want to bring about the fulfillment of the Torah.

Not only can the gentiles not face this fact. They give their lives to support the fulfillment of OT Biblical law.

The submissive Christian religion has it not spread the power of the Judaism 100 fold?

Mother Russia who “won” WWII (I don’t think they won anything they lost too many people) holds out against the Judaic NWO because of the brilliance of Putin and his friends in Russian intelligence. Yet for how long? The can hold. They are strong. The Jews are also strong and will also never give in. The Russians and even more so Iran see it as there task to oppose the “world anti-christ. That is why the endless warnings from the Russia expert Steven Cohan and now John Mearsheimer who warns that Trump will be forced to pull back on the American imperial power.

I mention these men because they are commentators even the JMSM cannot fully ignore.

How long can Putin and Trump and the Gentile world hold out to the Judean power? No one knows. No one knows how powerful they are. No one knows how much the gentile can resit it. We all guess.

My point here is some men have seen the wisdom in trying to cut off the connection between the Gentile and the Jewish OT.

Marcion of Sinope attempted to warn the Gentiles of the dangers of the OT and direct the love of the people solely to Jesus. He is completely attacked by the church.

Thomas Jefferson who was against the Jewish founding father Hamilton wrote The Jefferson Bible and The Life and Morals of Jesus of Nazareth.

In his wisdom Jefferson more or less saw just how bad the Torah was and he focuses on the love of Christ.

Jefferson believed the teachings of Jesus were “diamonds in a dunghill”

A Jesus without Jewishness? Why not?

Jefferson and his fellow founding fathers warned of getting involved with foreign wars. They were trained in Greek and Roman logic. In their wisdom, they developed a system of government with checks and balances and one that does it’s best to avoid a total form of dictatorship.

Jefferson viewed the Jews as “deists” because they believed in “One God.”He thought Jesus’ role was to reform and correct the errors in their deism. Jefferson held the Jews “had presented for the object of their worship, a being of terrific character, cruel, vindictive, capricious and unjust.”

Did they the founders fail? Did Jesus fail? The battle continues.

If a gentile follows the kinder forgiving portion of the Bible that contains the kind and forgiving words of Jesus Christ in the NT and rejects the OT the Torah they are referred to by “the church” as a heretic.

The idea of religion consisting of full acceptance of a kind Jesus Christ and rejection of the Jewish God of the OT is known as Marcionism.

Marcionism was an Early Christian dualist belief system that originated in the teachings of Marcion of Sinope at Rome around the year 144.

Marcionites held that the God of the Hebrew Bible was inconsistent, jealous, wrathful and genocidal and that the material world he created was defective, a place of suffering; the God who made such a world is a bungling or malicious demiurge.

The OT part tells the Jews/ the Israelite to conquer and kill and the second part the NT tells the gentile to love one another and forgive.

This is the case whether your a believer or not the OT is violent and the NT is peaceful. In the OT the Gentile is the slave. The Gentile is always the enemy of “the chosen”.

The church fathers rejected the views of Marcion violently. All information about Marcion comes from writings that were against him. He was and still is considered to be an arch-heretic.

Then a certain Marcion of Pontus (Ponticus), who is even now teaching those who are persuaded to acknowledge another God greater than the creator (demiurge: δημιουργός). In every race of humanity through the agency of demons, he has caused many to utter blasphemies and to deny the maker (ποιητής) of all as God and to confess some other as being greater to have made greater things than him. Justin Martyr, Apol., 26.51

Thus, the Gentiles are suckers. They are not suspicious of their fellow man.

They turn the other cheek while the Jews seek to dominate the world for their god Yahweh.

The stories in the OT are so wonderful so inspiring that many people like to think they are the true Jews.

Everybody wants to be “Jewish”.

The real chosen people are true descendants of Shem, the real son of Noah. Not “the false Jews” in the Book of Revelation.

Delusional?

Very dramatic stuff. To me, the end result is there is a book called the Bible and in it is a group of people that are more special than other people. “God’s chosen people.”

The Bible is a book of war victory and espionage. Yet the gentile sees the Torah the OT as sentimental and harmless. Or they see it as a method to get tough and free you self from sin. save your soul nothing else matters.

They “the Gentiles” fail to see it as a book of war on them.

War is politics, war is deception war is won by the use of espionage tactics.

The Jews know how to spy the gentiles don’t.

Within the infamous Nixon tapes during a racist rant, the late president remarked “the Jews are born spies. And so they are. “The Jews are born spies. Do you notice how many of them are? They’re just in it up to their necks.”

Rahab the Prostitute spy and hero for Israel.

The Jewish Bible instructs the Jews to become the best warriors and spies. And they are. The best of the best.

They built and stole the atomic bomb. They maneuvered the Gentiles into WWI and WWII. The assassinated JFK. The 5 dancing Israelis on 911. They had a spy against Jesus a double agent Judeus.

More on this soon.

In the meantime, the gentile must confront this question at all cost. All roads lead to nuclear conflict.

Why attack Jefferson and Marcion? Look into it.

In my view at certain choke points in history, the Gentiles missed the chance to break free from Judaic power in rejecting their connection to the Torah.

We the gentiles have missed our chance? Yes.

The Torah, the Bible tells the Jews and to a large extent their Christian underdogs to make war spy and win. This is before even the Talmud. Long before the Zionist movement and the conversion of the Khazar or the Illuminati of Bavaria etc.

The self-hating gentile needs to confront this fact

