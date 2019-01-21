Blog of Staś

The MLK hit has a Mossad connection?

By Staś

The official story of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King states that he was shot by James Earl Ray. An open and shut case. However, Mr. Ray admitted to being the shooter then later changed his story. Ray met with King’s son Dexter and convinced him that in fact he was not the shooter.

“In 1997, King’s son Dexter met with Ray, asking him, “I just want to ask you, for the record, um, did you kill my father?” Ray replied, “No-no I didn’t,” and King tells Ray that he, along with the King family, believed him; the King family also urged for a new trial for Ray.”

Ray’s claim was that he was not responsible for the shooting, which was said to have been the result of a conspiracy of an unidentified mystery man named “Raul.”

Ray is…