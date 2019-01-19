4 American troops killed in Syria were trained for highly-sensitive intelligence gathering

ed note-therefore, the obvious question that should be asked (but won’t be, including by those ‘moooooovmnt’ people who believe that Trump is controlled by Israel and that his pullout declaration was all just a ‘hoax’) is whether they were tracking Israeli Mossad contact with/instructions to ISIS in the aftermath of Trump’s declared withdrawal and that Israel–working in collusion with its Deep State contacts in the US–had them killed before they could ‘spill the beans’ on what they had discovered.