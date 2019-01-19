ed note-therefore, the obvious question that should be asked (but won’t be, including by those ‘moooooovmnt’ people who believe that Trump is controlled by Israel and that his pullout declaration was all just a ‘hoax’) is whether they were tracking Israeli Mossad contact with/instructions to ISIS in the aftermath of Trump’s declared withdrawal and that Israel–working in collusion with its Deep State contacts in the US–had them killed before they could ‘spill the beans’ on what they had discovered.
Either way, as it is with all ‘timely’ events of this sort, the question that needs to be asked is ‘who benefits’ from this, and given the scope and species of ‘stuck-pig’ screaming that has taken place from within the power elite in Israel since Trump’s declaration, it isn’t too hard to figure out who the ‘mystery man’ is in this scenario.
2 thoughts on “4 American troops killed in Syria were trained for highly-sensitive intelligence gathering”
I do not believe anyone has said the pull out of troops was a “hoax”. I do think it is a way that people are being exposed for what and who they are. They just may be next to go away. Funny thing, I see a pattern here and it is good🤔
Very Good yes!
