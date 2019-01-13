The impeachment question of Donald Trump is now suddenly real in a way it hasn’t been since he was elected

‘Impeachment is a far more a political matter than a legal one. Political scholars and D.C. insiders agree that impeachment simply won’t happen unless a sitting president looks politically vulnerable. A sudden downturn in a couple of important barometers will go a long way toward determining whether Trump’s core supporters across the country—and their elected representatives—would actually abandon him. This means, first and foremost, the economy. A president sitting on a booming economy is likely to be reelected, and a president likely to be reelected sits in a political castle that his own party would never storm. But a shaky economy—or, worse, a serious downturn—makes even a celebrity president with a die-hard base look vulnerable. Nixon’s resignation came on the heels of not just a spiraling scandal, but a crash in the global stock market, an…