Israeli opposition leader made secret visit to UAE to discuss (derail?) Trump's Ultimate Peace Deal

The Ugly Truth

ISRAEL WAR PEACE

ELECTRONIC INTIFADA – Leader of the Israeli Labor Party Avi Gabbay secretly visited the United Arab Emirates in December and met with senior government officials, Israel’s Channel 10 reported. The visit last month comes among a series of recent steps by Arab regimes to embrace Israel.

Gabbay arrived in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi on 2 December on a commercial flight from Amman, accompanied by Portuguese-Israeli journalist Henrique Cymerman.

Cymerman was reportedly involved in the talks, which focused on Trump’s so-called peace plan and Iran. CONTINUE READING

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

