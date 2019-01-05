Trump has met his match in congresswoman Rashida Tlaib

That Tlaib was being set up as a major stage prop in creating (or at east maintaining an already existing) narrative which Judea, Inc needed was obvious to a blind man from a mile away. If she had been a Palestinian and very pro-Trump, her chances of winning that Congressional seat would have been so statistically low that the number of zeros to the right of the decimal point would have been in the triple digits. With her now infamous ‘gonna impeach the MF’ statement that will continue ringing in the ears of 300 million Americans for years to come, she will be used as THE FACE in (mis) representing the entire Palestinian paradigm and as the chosen ‘fall gal’ if/when Judea, Inc succeeds in getting Trump removed from office.