Nancy Pelosi and Israel: Just How Hawkish Is the Next Speaker of the House?

With Pelosi–whose staunchly pro-Israel views have at times even out flanked the GOP from the right–and other senior Democrats poised to take over key committees, the chamber’s pro-Israel stance appears unlikely to drastically change.

ed note–Jes a lil’ reminder (and particularly to all those within ‘duh mooooovmnt’ who rendered aid and comfort to the enemy by adding their own voices to those of Judea, Inc in causing as much political grief as possible for Trump) that Netanyahu & co are not in the LEAST bit disappointed at how the new Congress is about to take shape, where the most powerful Jewish figures in the HoR will now take up Chairmanships of the most important committees, including those that can/will (as promised/threatened) begin operations aimed at removing Trump from office before he can do too much damage to the forward momentum which Israel achieved on 9/11.

