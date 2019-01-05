Jewish congressman Adam Schiff, prominent enemy of Trump assumes chair of intelligence committee

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

Vows to use committee to broaden inquiries into Russian election meddling in 2016. In addition to Schiff, another five Jewish members are expected to helm the most important congressional panels–Ted Deutch of Florida, who will chair the Ethics Committee; Eliot Engel of New York, who will head the Foreign Affairs Committee; Nita Lowey of New York, who will chair the Appropriations Committee; John Yarmuth of Kentucky, who will helm the Budget Committee; and Jerry Nadler of New York, who will head the Judiciary Committee.

ed note–but remember, this is all just a coincidence, and Judea, Inc has NO intention whatsoever of causing Trump as much as a burp of trouble, because, as we are told on a daily basis, he is the ‘favored son’ and the ‘chosen one’ who was put into the White House by Jewish interests so that he could start WWIII.

View original post 286 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s