Jewish congressman Adam Schiff, prominent enemy of Trump assumes chair of intelligence committee

Vows to use committee to broaden inquiries into Russian election meddling in 2016. In addition to Schiff, another five Jewish members are expected to helm the most important congressional panels–Ted Deutch of Florida, who will chair the Ethics Committee; Eliot Engel of New York, who will head the Foreign Affairs Committee; Nita Lowey of New York, who will chair the Appropriations Committee; John Yarmuth of Kentucky, who will helm the Budget Committee; and Jerry Nadler of New York, who will head the Judiciary Committee.