How it’s done–Abbas says ‘I will not end my life as a traitor by entering into an American-brokered peace deal’

ed note–The simple fact is thus–The absence of a legal peace deal gives Israel carte blanche to murder and/or displace every single Palestinian in Gaza and the West Bank (as she has been doing now for a century) as the preparatory step towards the next phase of all of this, which is ‘Greater Israel, Pt. II’–meaning the push in expanding the Joosh state outwards and gobbling up the rest of that piece of biblical real estate between the Nile and Euphrates rivers.