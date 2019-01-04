As Predicted Here First–On her first day, Palestinian Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Calls for Taking Immediate Steps Toward Impeachment Staś Uncategorized January 4, 2019 0 Minutes The Ugly Truth Michigan Democrat declares: “Each passing day brings more pain for the people most directly hurt by this president.” View original post 706 more words Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related Published by Staś Online researcher and columnist Staś. View all posts by Staś Published January 4, 2019