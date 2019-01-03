‘Iran can do what it wants in Syria’ Trump says

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

Speaking on the war-torn country in wake of his momentous decision to pull out American troops, Trump sidelines question on move’s timing, says it will ‘happen over a period of time’

ed note–Kind of a strange thing for the ‘favored son’ of Judea to say and do, if in fact it is true–as we have been told now for years–that Trump’s anti-war platform was all just ‘a trick’ and that ‘seeekrit-lee,’ his ‘seekritt’ plan was to ‘seekrit-lee’ fool the American people into electing him so that he could ‘seekrit-lee’ start WWIII  per Israel’s demands shortly thereafter.

Yes, indeed, kind of strange…

View original post 644 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s