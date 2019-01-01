Iran’s Khamenei: ‘Palestinians will soon establish government in Tel Aviv’

The Ugly Truth

Hosting incoming head of Islamic Jihad in Tehran, supreme leader predicts ‘ultimate victory in the near future’

ed note–for the record, I/we love the people of Iran and–as we have made plain on this website many, many times–deeply respect and revere not only the Iranian people and their leadership, but as well, what they achieved in 1979, which has not been achieved by any other nation in the Middle East or elsewhere.

Having said that though, there is no other way to view what is taking place right now with regards to Iran and the Palestinian issue than one that hovers somewhere between mild concern to utter dread for what is coming, because what it reveals is a disconnect from reality and a refusal to formulate strategy based upon ‘facts on the ground’.