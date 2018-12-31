Graham: Syrian Kurds aligning with Assad would be ‘major disaster’

ed note–Lindsey Graham is the voice of Netanyahu in the Senate, and despite him being painted in this piece as a ‘staunch supporter’ of Trump, he has been one of the most vocal and active of Trump’s (many) enemies, and particularly on issues related to Trump’s foreign policy in the Middle East. The ‘disaster’ that Graham predicts vis a vis the Kurds coming to some sort of political arrangement with Assad is that by doing so, it effectively brings to an end Israel’s policy of deliberate Balkanization of the region as a means of having the entire region tear itself apart piece by piece.

