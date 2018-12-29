If Trump Is beholden to Russia, then Israel faces dire threat to its existence in Syria

Under the current circumstances, can we rely on Trump to protect Israel if and when it faces a direct threat from Moscow? Under such dangerous circumstances, Trump could very well turn out being not the friendliest American president in Israel’s history as Netanyahu portrays him, but rather the most dangerous.

ed note–and, once again, as we like to say here often, if indeed, as the narrative goes, that mighty yahweh, the god of the Jews, the deity who brought the plagues, the parting of the Red Sea, the pillar of fire at night and the sandstorm during the day, if indeed this is all ‘his plan’ as Israel’s supporters claim, then let the Jooz rely on him to protect them cuz’ they sure as hell don’t need Uncle Sam to do it.