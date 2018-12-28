Ex-Head of Mossad– ‘Russia Decided Trump Was Their Best Candidate, and Ran Him for President’

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

Russia chose the most advantageous candidate and used cyber bots to catapult Trump to the position of U.S. president, Tamir Pardo says

ed note–well, what can anyone paying close attention to all of this say other than–

CHA-CHING!!!

Nota bene–there is no such thing as a ‘former’ head of Mossad, as it is for virtually all intelligence agencies. Once you are ‘in’, you are ‘in’ for life, unless of course you do something considered anathema to the goals of said intelligence service, at which point your life is destroyed.

Having said that, the fact that Pardo is toeing the line on the ‘Trump is Putin’s puppet’ theme tells us everything we need to know as to just WHERE this narrative began, where it is being run now and WHO will continue pushing this narrative until they achieve what they want with Trump’s removal–

ISRAEL.

We’ll repeat that for necessary effect–

View original post 411 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s