Ex-Head of Mossad– ‘Russia Decided Trump Was Their Best Candidate, and Ran Him for President’

The Ugly Truth

Russia chose the most advantageous candidate and used cyber bots to catapult Trump to the position of U.S. president, Tamir Pardo says

ed note–well, what can anyone paying close attention to all of this say other than–

CHA-CHING!!!

Nota bene–there is no such thing as a ‘former’ head of Mossad, as it is for virtually all intelligence agencies. Once you are ‘in’, you are ‘in’ for life, unless of course you do something considered anathema to the goals of said intelligence service, at which point your life is destroyed.

Having said that, the fact that Pardo is toeing the line on the ‘Trump is Putin’s puppet’ theme tells us everything we need to know as to just WHERE this narrative began, where it is being run now and WHO will continue pushing this narrative until they achieve what they want with Trump’s removal–

ISRAEL.