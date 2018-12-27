Did Trump Put the Deep State on Notice with Syrian Withdrawal?

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

ed note–As should be obvious to anyone paying attention with even one eye lid slightly open, the Deep State–which does not operate independently but rather acts as one of the gears making up the machinery of Judea, Inc’s global agenda–has been at war with Trump since before he even received the nomination and every day since. What the world has witnessed in the last 2+ years has simply been UNPRECEDENTED, the only possible exception being what took place with Richard M. Nixon and Watergate, and yet, despite all this, the people who will be paying the highest price if that ‘Deep State’ gets its way and sees Trump removed and replaced with a more compliant and cooperative Mike Pence continue on with their blank, unconcerned stare at the spectacle taking place in front of them, chewing their cud aimlessly and not considering what is in store for them in the…

View original post 9 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s