Did Trump Put the Deep State on Notice with Syrian Withdrawal?

ed note–As should be obvious to anyone paying attention with even one eye lid slightly open, the Deep State–which does not operate independently but rather acts as one of the gears making up the machinery of Judea, Inc’s global agenda–has been at war with Trump since before he even received the nomination and every day since. What the world has witnessed in the last 2+ years has simply been UNPRECEDENTED, the only possible exception being what took place with Richard M. Nixon and Watergate, and yet, despite all this, the people who will be paying the highest price if that ‘Deep State’ gets its way and sees Trump removed and replaced with a more compliant and cooperative Mike Pence continue on with their blank, unconcerned stare at the spectacle taking place in front of them, chewing their cud aimlessly and not considering what is in store for them in the…