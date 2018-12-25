#Trump #Neocons #neoliberals Trump’s bold geopolitical pivot, will the Deep State retaliate?

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 44. The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and former U.S. Army Special Operations Officer and global psychological warfare counter-terrorism analyst Scott Bennett take a quick look at US President Donald Trump decision to disengage from Syria and bring American troops home. Does this mark a major turning point and pivot away from years of a failed and disastrous US foreign policy dogma in the Middle East that has left the region in ruins. How will the Deep State and neocon warmongers react and retaliate to US President Trump’s decision to deliver what he promised during his presidential campaign…an end to the military industrial complex wars. Find Scott Bennett at: http://www.shellgamewhistleblower.com https://bit.ly/2zxdbB4

