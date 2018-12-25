Israel now sees limits of Trump support with Syria pullout

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

Beneath public pronouncements that it respects US decision are concerns that Iran will seek to take advantage of vacuum in war-torn country

ed note–as discussed/explained on yesterday’s program, despite the fact that Trump’s Syria pullout should be welcomed as good news, at the same time, there are other more problematic items which it intimates as well, which could be him deciding to not just walk away from Syria, but indeed, to walk away from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Trump devoted an enormous amount of time, resources, energy, etc towards pushing forward his ‘ultimate peace deal’. From his Joo-roo-salem declaration and all the grief it caused him to his pulling out of the JCPOA and the screeching campaign that he had to endure from that, he has invested A LOT in his ‘charm offensive’ in gaining support from the one group of people he needs in his camp if there is a…

View original post 999 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s