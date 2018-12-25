Israel now sees limits of Trump support with Syria pullout

The Ugly Truth

Beneath public pronouncements that it respects US decision are concerns that Iran will seek to take advantage of vacuum in war-torn country

ed note–as discussed/explained on yesterday’s program, despite the fact that Trump’s Syria pullout should be welcomed as good news, at the same time, there are other more problematic items which it intimates as well, which could be him deciding to not just walk away from Syria, but indeed, to walk away from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.