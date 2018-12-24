Netanyahu working behind the scenes to postpone or prevent altogether Trump’s peace plan

The Ugly Truth

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying with all his strength to prevent or at least postpone the presentation of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, also nicknamed the Deal of the Century. He is aware of the dangers of the American program on the political level and is using all of his influence to delay it, but doing so cautiously and without leaving too many fingerprints.

ed note–please, all of you out there who think you have done all the math on Trump and how he fits into the bigger puzzle involving the ‘JQ’, read this piece carefully and then ask and answer for yourself the following question–