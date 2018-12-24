A chat with Dr. E. Michael Jones

E. Michael Jones, editor of Culture Wars magazine, talks with Marsel Minga on the loss of faith in Europe, American Imperialism, social engineering, psychological warfare, immigration, pornography, and more. http://culturewars.com/ http://fidelitypress.org/ E. Michael Jones’ books include: The Slaughter of Cities: https://amzn.to/2L83rC0 The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit and Its Impact on World History: https://amzn.to/2EaS0Im Catholics and the Jew Taboo: https://amzn.to/2PuGgCd Barren Metal: A History of Capitalism as the Conflict between Labor and Usury: https://amzn.to/2UwWjDr Libido Dominandi: Sexual Liberation & Political Control: https://amzn.to/2L75u9t Civilta Cattolica on The Jewish Question: https://amzn.to/2R9UiOx

