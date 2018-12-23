Israel: “Werner Heisenberg and Jewish Science

E. Michael Jones continues discussing his research into the draconian social engineering that the United States imposed upon Germany after World War II. He says the Jews were seeking revenge against the Germans first by trying to starve the Germans to death under the Morgenthau plan. When that failed they tried to destroy them morally. This plan to sexualize Germany in many ways followed the blueprint Mike wrote about in his book Libido Dominandi. The plan was to corrupt and weaken the Germans by getting them into sex as young as possible. This also was the best way to democratize them. The Germans were seduced into this by appealing to their belief in science. The Americans introduced Alfred Kinsey from Bloomington, Indiana to the Germans as the world’s premiere scientist sex guru. Having a lot of sex starting when young was scientifically very healthy taught Kinsey. Of course it was all a lie built on phony science. Werner Heisenburg, who received the Nobel prize in Physics in 1932 “for the creation of quantum mechanics” was the main scientist in Germany that could have challenged Kinsey. But unfortunately the Jewish/American efforts to upend the German’s traditional morals went almost unopposed by German scientists. Peter Helland spent his sophmore year at Notre Dame University studying in Innsbruck, Austria in 1971-72 and could testify to the radically loose morals in Austria and Germany at this time. This intense social engineering negatively effected Pope Benedict XVI as seen in his acceptance of American enlightenment principles as good and in his teaching that the Jews do not need baptism to be saved.

Advertisements