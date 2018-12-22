How They Do It– ‘Trump’s surprise Syria pullout a giant Christmas gift to our enemies’

So much for Trump’s conceit that he is the most pro-Israel president ever. A U.S. withdrawal from Syria will entrench the Islamic Republic of Iran on Israel’s doorstep, damage that vastly outweighs the empty symbolism of moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.

Is a lying, Zionist gangster whose job as an asset working for Israeli intelligence is to seduce Ma & Pa Kettle of America into singing onto the thousand year mortgage known as the ‘clash of civilizations’ featuring little GI Joe and GI Joan in starring roles. As an asset working for Israeli intelligence, he–along with the rest of the members of his team such as Eliot Cohen, William Kristol, Robert Kagan, Jennifer Rubin, Charles Krauthammer et al–has been unrelenting in his drive to convince the American people of the necessity of removing…