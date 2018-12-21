Chris Matthews: ‘Trump may resign to protect ‘next dominoes to fall’ — Ivanka, Donald Jr.’

The Ugly Truth

“…Let’s watch the probable events of the coming weeks bring all this to a breaking point,” Mr. Matthews said. “It is going to be historic.”

ed note–all can rest assured that someone as prominent within the political commentary establishment working for the JMSM as Matthews would only have made a prediction such as this with at least passive acceptance from those higher up on the food chain who had inside info on the matter.

Now, whether or not Trump actually does this will only be proven by him doing it, but all can rightly assume that this is something that has been offered to him–either through intimation or in a manner clear and unequivocal–from Mueller and (more importantly) from those who commissioned Mueller to do everything he has been doing.