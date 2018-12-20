How They Do It–‘This is not the way to leave Syria’

Now, in as much as all the usual suspects are either as silent as death or else are chirping their usual nonsense that Trump’s recent decision to pull all US troops out of Syria is all ‘a trick’ whose intended end result is to somehow set in motion a series of events that results in him launching simultaneous wars against Iran, Russia, Turkey, Syria, China, etc, in accordance with what his ‘masters’ have ordered him to do, nothing of the sort is even remotely true, partial proof of which is the following piece appearing in the Washington Times, which, more than any other outlet within the clutches of Judea Inc, represents the voice of Zion and of the ‘Deep State’.