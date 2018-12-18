How to Handle Troubling Jewish Texts that champion immorality

The Ugly Truth

Many of the injunctions in the Torah appear immoral from a human perspective. God commands us to kill innocents and allows us to take advantage of (exploit) those who are dependent on us for their safety and well-being. Deuteronomy 13:13 commands us to indiscriminately kill all the inhabitants of a condemned city, regardless of their individual culpability…

ed note–and as we like to say, buckle up and prepare yourselves for a very bumpy yet enlightening ride, ladies and Gentile-men.