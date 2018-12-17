Trump blasts shuttering Weekly Standard as ‘pathetic and dishonest,’ rips NeoCon editor William Kristol

Uncategorized 0 Minutes

The Ugly Truth

ed note–for those who respond with the typical ‘BFD’ that unfortunately has become all too commonplace these days, again, as pointed out on this website now for the last 2+ years, this is what’s known as a ‘clue’ in better understanding the nature of the war taking place between Trump, Inc and his enemies making up Judea, Inc.

Trump is despised by the Neocons, a fact made obvious during the campaign season and everyday since. They knew way back then that as the head chef of America’s political system, Trump was not going to offer up for forced consumption the main dish which features on the NeoCon buffet table–war–and that if there was anyone with the temperament, tenacity, and testosterone to bring about some resolution to the intractable situation between Israel and the Arabs, it was DJT.

It was/is for this reason that the NeoCons–of which Kristol is a major…

View original post 396 more words

Advertisements

Published by Staś

Online researcher and columnist Staś.

Published

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s