Trump blasts shuttering Weekly Standard as ‘pathetic and dishonest,’ rips NeoCon editor William Kristol

ed note–for those who respond with the typical ‘BFD’ that unfortunately has become all too commonplace these days, again, as pointed out on this website now for the last 2+ years, this is what’s known as a ‘clue’ in better understanding the nature of the war taking place between Trump, Inc and his enemies making up Judea, Inc.

Trump is despised by the Neocons, a fact made obvious during the campaign season and everyday since. They knew way back then that as the head chef of America’s political system, Trump was not going to offer up for forced consumption the main dish which features on the NeoCon buffet table–war–and that if there was anyone with the temperament, tenacity, and testosterone to bring about some resolution to the intractable situation between Israel and the Arabs, it was DJT.