US, allies seek to blame Russia for plane downing

Mark Glenn, an American author, says that the United States and its allies are doing everything they can to put the blame on Russia for the downing of a passenger plane in Ukraine. It is apparent “on the part of the Americans and the British and others, who are throwing these accusations around, that they are desperate to do anything they can in order to put the blame for this terrible event on Vladimir Putin,” Glenn told Press TV on Sunday. It is realistic “to consider not just the possibility but the probability” that this is not Ukrainian fighters who did this but rather “the same people that are busy blowing things up in Syria,” he added. He went on to say that the US and its global partners are trying to diminish Russian influence in different parts of the world. “Who seems to benefit from an event such as this type and then have it to blame on Russia’s Vladimir Putin, obviously, the United States, Great Britain, Israel and other countries who want to see the Russian influence not just in that part of the world but in other places weaken,” he noted. The US and its Western allies have stepped up their accusations against Russia for the Thursday’s crash of a Malaysian airliner in Ukraine saying the missile that brought down the plane was given by Moscow to anti-Kiev fighters in east Ukraine. All 298 people on board the plane were killed in the crash. US Secretary of State John Kerry told CNN that “It’s pretty clear that this is a system that was transferred from Russia in the hands of separatists.” Kerry added that a sophisticated SA-11 system was used to down the plane. Glenn also said the accusations are being made to distract attention from the Israeli massacre in Gaza Strip, where the Israeli military has killed hundreds of Palestinians in the past two weeks. “I also find it’s very interesting that this is happening at the time when Israel is engaged in horrible operations in Gaza right now” in a way that its coverage is “being overshadowed” by the downing of this airline, he stated.

