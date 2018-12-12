Israel willing to see US, Russia at war

American journalist Mark Glenn says Israel wants to see the United States and Russia at war with each other like what Tel Aviv did in 1967. “Just as Israel was willing to see the United States and Russia, two nuclear super powers at war with each other on June 8, 1967, she’s just as willing to see that today,” Glenn told Press TV on Sunday. The journalist said he was referring to Israel’s “two-hour-long attack” on the unarmed spy ship USS Liberty off the Sinai Peninsula in 1967 in order to “create a political situation to drive Russia out of the Middle East.” He also said that the US and Russia are likely to engage “in military hostilities against each other over who is going to control the resources of the Middle East.” “This is a very dangerous time, it’s time that people have to pay very close attention because as it’s been demonstrated time and time again the pernicious and deadly influence that Israel wields over the foreign policy of the United States is not something that is simply limited to strikes in Gaza or strikes in Lebanon or wherever, this has a global impact,” he stated. He went on to say that the US and Israel want to minimize the influence of both Russia and Iran in the region. “It’s not just the Russians and their influence that the United States and Israel want to drive out of the Middle East but also Iran as well,” Glenn said, adding that “Syria is the door for doing this because Syria is the last foothold the Russians have in the Middle East.” Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused the US of resorting to “military intervention” in order to secure its own interests. “One cannot help but feel that the goal of various ‘color revolutions’ and other operations aimed at political regime change is to provoke chaos and instability,” Lavrov said. Glenn said “the remarks by Lavrov at the UN detailing the United States and the West tactics in selling chaos in the region in order to undermine stability and to make a situation that can be exploited by the West is exactly what is taking place.”

